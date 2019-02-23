Peanut puffs recalled after metal piece found in product

Peanut puffs bearing the Singlong brand have been recalled after a metal fragment was found in the product - the second such recall in two months.

The same manufacturer was behind the recall of the Da Ji Da Li brand of peanut puffs last month. Similarly, a piece of metal had been found in the snack.

In the latest incident, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) has also suspended all product imports from the Malaysian manufacturer as a precautionary measure.

"Following investigations, AVA established that the fragmented metal piece came from a machine used for making the peanut puffs at the factory," the authority said in a statement yesterday.

The Singlong peanut puffs, which weigh 350g a container, are made in Malaysia and belong to a batch that expires on Dec 30 this year. The expiry date can be found on the cover of the container.

Those who have bought peanut puffs, or kok zai, from the affected batch are advised not to eat them.

Consumers may contact the importer, Sing Long Foodstuff Trading, on 6284-5254 for enquiries or to exchange the product.