Candidates reminded not to mislead public on president’s role after Tan Kin Lian’s script edit remarks

SINGAPORE -The Elections Department (ELD) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have pointed out inaccuracies in Mr Tan Kin Lian’s original presidential candidate broadcast script about the president’s role, as it reminded candidates not to mislead the public about the president’s duties.

On Thursday, ELD and IMDA said in a joint statement that Mr Tan’s original script had suggested that the president can provide guidance on the reserves’ investment strategies and influence government policy.

“After being notified of the inaccuracies, Mr Tan’s election agent had corrected them without objection,” said the release.

The statement came after Mr Tan had earlier on Thursday criticised IMDA for directing that three paragraphs of the script for his first presidential candidate broadcast be removed, and that he did “not agree with the decision but (had) no choice” but to relent.

All candidates, including Mr Tan, had signed a statutory declaration on their nomination papers to confirm that they had read the explanatory material on the President’s constitutional role, including the specific examples of what the President can and cannot do, said ELD and IMDA.

“The candidates also signed a voluntary undertaking on campaigning for the election in a manner that is dignified, decorous and consistent with the president’s position,” they added.

ELD and IMDA said: “We remind all candidates not to mislead the public about the president’s role.”

On Thursday morning, Mr Tan told reporters during a walkabout at Senja Hawker Centre at Bukit Panjang that IMDA had directed that he remove what he considered “the most important paragraphs of my campaign”.

Apart from how he intended to provide guidance on reserves investment, the three paragraphs mentioned cost of living, housing policy, and jobs.

“I consider (that) the IMDA does not have the authority to interpret the Constitution in their way, and ask for the statements to be removed,” he said. “I did not have time to argue about that and I removed these statements. I will deal with IMDA separately.“

On Tuesday, the three presidential candidates had declared in their nomination papers that they understand the role of the president under the Constitution, including that the president cannot publicly express any view on laws and Government policies except in matters related to the exercise of the president’s discretionary powers.

The candidates signed this declaration after they had read an explanatory note that sets out what the president can and cannot do.

For instance, the president can veto the expected long-term real rate of return proposed annually by the key statutory boards and key Government companies. But he cannot decide on investment policies of these investment entities.