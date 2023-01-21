PE teacher finishes Antarctica ultramarathon six months after hip replacement surgery

SINGAPORE - On his 50th birthday on Nov 26, 2022, teacher Koh Suan Lam was trudging on a snow-packed trail in Port Lockroy, Antarctica’s single most visited landing site.

The avid long-distance runner was taking part in the Antarctica leg of the RacingThePlanet 4 Deserts Ultramarathon Series, named by Time Magazine in 2010 as one of top 10 endurance competitions in the world.

It was the second day of the six-day timed race, where participants must complete short, looped courses in several locations in Antarctica and outlying islands while battling frigid temperatures down to -20 deg C in the driest and windiest continent on earth.

To qualify for the Antarctica race, Mr Koh completed two of the 4 Deserts Race Series events – the Gobi March in Mongolia in 2012, and the Atacama Crossing in Chile in 2020. Both were 250km multi-day treks with point-to-point courses broken up into six stages.

But the Antarctica race was his most gruelling yet.

“On my second day, I was still learning how to run on the snow, and it was really challenging on the ankles and the knees. I fell down quite a few times,” said Mr Koh, adding that he also cut himself with the microspikes he wore over his shoes for better grip on the frozen terrain.

Mr Koh had come a long way from April 2022, when the physical education (PE) teacher was rudely awakened some nights from the excruciating pain in his left hip.

It was the result of his active lifestyle, comprising two PE classes daily and 10km runs three times a week.

He sought help at Alexandra Hospital, and was diagnosed with osteoarthritis, a condition where the cartilage that cushions the ends of bones degenerates due to wear and tear.

By then, Mr Koh had already set his mind on completing the once-in-a-lifetime ultramarathon in December. He would need hip replacement surgery if he wanted to run pain-free.

“It’s not every year that I’m 50… and I thought it would be quite significant to have an event to round up that age,” said Mr Koh.

But hip replacement surgery has risks.

Dr Chua Wei Liang, Mr Koh’s surgeon and Alexandra Hospital’s deputy head of orthopaedic surgery, said that hip replacements involving a standard implant with a ball-in-socket mechanism have up to a 10 per cent chance of dislocation.