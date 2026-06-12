PDPC to investigate cybersecurity incident at Global Schools Group

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The cybersecurity breach at the Global Schools Group allegedly saw personal and sensitive information belonging to students, parents and staff obtained by hackers.

SINGAPORE – The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) will investigate a cybersecurity breach at the Global Schools Group, which runs the Global Indian International School in Singapore.

“PDPC is aware of the incident and will be investigating,” a PDPC spokesperson told The Straits Times on June 10.

The incident, which was made known to ST on June 10, allegedly saw personal and sensitive information belonging to students, parents and staff obtained by hackers.

In an e-mail seen by ST, a note purporting to be from a group of hackers known as Fulcrum Sec claimed that 4.8 terabytes of data was compromised, including home addresses, passport numbers, salary information and private correspondence.

It is unclear how many people were affected.

Responding to ST’s queries on June 11, a spokesperson for the Global Schools Group confirmed that the group encountered a cybersecurity incident and said it is assessing the impact of the cyberattack.

The spokesperson added: “However, it was promptly addressed with the support of external specialists, and all the appropriate regulatory and law enforcement authorities were notified.

“We have contained the incident and the affected systems have been restored. We take all such incidents seriously, and the security and privacy of our students, parents, staff and stakeholders remain our highest priority.”

According to its website, the group operates 12 schools in 10 countries. Global Indian International School is based in Punggol.

A spokesperson for the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore said that the Singapore Cyber Emergency Response Team has reached out to Global Schools Holdings to advise it on measures to secure its servers.

According to reports, the alleged hacking group Fulcrum Sec first came to attention in September 2025 and is not known to be associated with a specific country.

It allegedly targets data that companies store on the cloud and asks for payment to prevent the information from being released publicly.

According to data from threat intelligence platform FalconFeeds.io, FulcrumSec is associated with at least 25 different data breaches.

Some of the more notable firms the group has breached include Australian fintech firm YouX and American data analytics firm LexisNexis.