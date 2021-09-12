PCF Sparkletots centre in Serangoon closed till Sept 21 after Covid-19 cluster emerges

SINGAPORE - A PCF Sparkletots centre in Serangoon has been closed after a Covid-19 cluster emerged there, and will reopen on Sept 21 after deep cleaning.

The centre, PCF Sparkletots @ Braddell Heights at Block 335 Serangoon Avenue 3, engaged a National Environment Agency-certified vendor for deep cleaning and disinfection of its premises and equipment before it closed.

Ms Marini Khamis, senior director of PCF's pre-school management division, said the centre will undergo further deep cleaning and disinfection before it reopens.

"Barring further developments, the centre will reopen on Sept 21, 2021," she told The Straits Times on Sunday (Sept 12).

Ms Marini urged parents to monitor their children's health and seek prompt medical attention for them if they are unwell.

"Children who are unwell should also rest at home until they are fully recovered," she said.

"The health and safety of our children and staff are our highest priority and we are monitoring the situation closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA)," said Ms Marini, adding that the centre is in close contact with parents.

"In the meantime, we will continue to adhere strictly to the safe management measures that have been put in place, including regular temperature screening and health checks. We also stand ready to adjust or step up our measures where required or upon ECDA's advice," she added.

Three cases were added to the PCF Sparkletots Braddell Heights cluster on Saturday, taking the total to 22.

MOH reported "transmission among students in the same class, with further spread to household contact of cases".