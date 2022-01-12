PCF pre-schools to help kids develop critical thinking

All 320 PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots centres that offer kindergarten services will progressively adopt a new addition to their curriculum over the next three years to help children develop critical thinking skills and come up with solutions for everyday problems.

The Stemie (science, technology, engineering, mathematics, invention and entrepreneurship) lessons were piloted in 12 PCF Sparkletots pre-schools in 2018, and have been rolled out to a total of 61 centres since then.

During Stemie lessons, teachers play the facilitator role by prompting discussions about everyday problems. From there, children will do research and talk to their friends and family to come up with inventions that will solve the problem.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo announced the roll-out to the 320 PCF pre-schools at a virtual fair yesterday that showcased the inventions made by children from some of the centres that have already adopted Stemie into their curriculum.

The children gave presentations in the style of TED talks at the Future-Ready Fair, showcasing their own inventions.

One of them, six-year-old Ellyssa Ling from PCF Sparkletots @ Cashew, came up with a working prototype that uses shadow sensors and beeps to remind her classmates to push in their chairs when they leave their seats.

Mrs Teo said that Ellyssa researched and learnt about shadow sensors and worked hard to incorporate them into her invention.

"From Ellyssa, we observe resourcefulness, resilience and a determination to excel - all important traits that our centres strive to inculcate in our children. Very impressive for a six-year-old indeed," she added.

Ellyssa's mother, Madam Lina Chin, said that the lessons provide children with an environment to think outside the box as well as learn useful skills like problem-solving.

"At their age, they are very inquisitive, and having Stemie at this period is useful for them to learn how to problem-solve, and it is a very useful life skill," said the 43-year-old senior financial analyst.

Another invention came from Devindra Singh, also six years old, from PCF Sparkletots @ Sengkang North Block 292B, who came up with a lock box to keep delivery parcels safe when packages are delivered while no one is at home.