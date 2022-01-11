PCF kindergartens to adopt tech, invention lessons to help kids develop critical thinking

SINGAPORE - All 320 PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots centres that offer kindergarten services will progressively adopt a new addition to their curriculum over the next three years to help children develop critical thinking skills and come up with solutions for everyday problems.

The Stemie (science, technology, engineering, mathematics, invention and entrepreneurship) lessons were piloted in 12 PCF Sparkletots pre-schools in 2018, and had been rolled out to a total of 61 centres since then.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo announced the roll-out to the 320 PCF Kindergartens at a virtual fair on Tuesday (Jan 11) that showcased the inventions made by children from some of the centres that have already adopted Stemie into their curriculum.

The children gave presentations in the style of TED talks at the Future-Ready Fair, showcasing their own inventions.

One of them, six-year-old Ellyssa Ling from PCF Sparkletots @ Cashew, came up with a working prototype that uses shadow sensors and beep to remind her classmates to push in their chairs when they leave their seats.