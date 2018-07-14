Paying tribute to volunteers

ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Jul 14, 2018, 5:00 am SGT
President Halimah Yacob taking a selfie with intern Nur Hazwani, 22, at a dinner to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Malay Youth Literary Association (4PM) at Mandarin Orchard last night. The eventpaid tribute to 4PM's volunteers for their dedication to community service. The association was established to maximise youth potential. It started by providing tuition to children and organising cultural activities for young people in kampungs. Today, it offers a suite of programmes, including counselling and youth mentoring.

