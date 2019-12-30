Paya Lebar grassroots programme to offer medical screenings, health talks

A grassroots programme that began by addressing the legal concerns of elderly residents in Paya Lebar is expanding to focus on their health needs by providing medical screenings and health talks.

The move is based on feedback gathered among residents and understanding their needs and concerns, which Mr Alex Yeo said is a key part of his outreach strategy as grassroots adviser in the opposition-held Aljunied GRC.

"So if we find out that health is a top priority for them, we will have initiatives like the health and wellness programme that addresses this," he told The Straits Times at the launch of the new programme yesterday.

The first phase of the programme - explaining and drafting the Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) and wills - began in March 2017. LPA is a legal document that lets applicants voluntarily appoint a trusted individual to make key decisions on their behalf if they become mentally incapacitated.

The pro bono initiative by Mr Yeo, 40, a lawyer, has benefited 510 residents and their families.

Phases two and three will comprise medical screenings, promoting awareness through educational talks, and monitoring health in collaboration with partners such as The Good Life Medical Centre.

Mr Yeo said: "We want the residents to not just live a good life now, but also be able to lead healthier lives in their silver years and prevent or delay the onset of illnesses that come with age."

The launch was attended by former Cabinet minister Lim Boon Heng, special adviser to the chairman of the People's Association board of management. The former labour chief retired in 2011 after 31 years in politics, and advised the People's Action Party's (PAP) team at the 2015 polls. The PAP team, comprising veteran MP Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr Victor Lye, Mr Chua Eng Leong, Mr Shamsul Kamar and Mr Murali Pillai, lost to the Workers' Party although it managed to narrow the margin, with 49.05 per cent of the vote share in 2015, compared with 45.28 per cent in 2011.

Mr Alex Yeo was appointed branch chairman in April 2017, filling the vacancy left by Mr Murali, who was elected MP for Bukit Batok in a by-election in 2016.

Asked whether he will run in the next general election, Mr Yeo said it is something for the party leadership to decide, adding that the team would be announced at the appropriate time.

Reiterating a point he made during the party convention last month, he said: "Our focus is always on what we do throughout the entire five-year period (between elections)."