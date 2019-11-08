Pay for train, bus rides with your Nets card from Nov 16

Commuters can start paying for public transport rides with their Nets contactless bank cards from Nov 16, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

Nets users will also be able to link their Nets cards to TransitLink's SimplyGo account, which allows commuters to view their trip history and receive notifications of their fares on the go.

More than 250,000 people have signed up for a SimplyGo account since April, LTA said.

Currently, Mastercard and Visa users are able to pay for their train and bus trips by tapping their credit cards or mobile phones.

Nets' chief executive Jeffrey Goh said the move is part of Nets' efforts to make payment more convenient for its users.

"Nets has been working towards simplifying cashless payment modes for smaller purchases," he said. "Our customers will have not just another choice to pay for their retail and food purchases, but also a simple and fast option for their daily commute."

SimplyGo could be expanded in the near future, LTA added, as it is working to allow ez-link users to also enjoy SimplyGo benefits.

To register for a SimplyGo account, visit the TransitLink portal simplygo.com.sg or download the TransitLink SimplyGo mobile app.

In April, LTA had reminded users who keep their ez-link card with their credit card in their wallets to remove one of them when tapping, or risk paying double. This will still apply to the new Nets contactless payment, LTA said yesterday.