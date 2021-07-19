Paving the way for future generations

Students from Singapore Polytechnic laying out granite on Siak Kuan Road in Changi on May 15, 1971. The road-metalling project was undertaken by about 800 first-year students, including 80 girls. The project was part of the students' freshman orientation programme.

Buy this photograph at: bit.ly/roadmetalling

This photograph is part of the National Museum of Singapore's exhibition entitled Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present in collaboration with The Straits Times.

Showcasing photographs and artefacts as well as audio-visual footage, sounds, scents and special digital features, Home, Truly explores the moments and experiences in Singapore's past and present that express our identity and collective memory as a people.

The exhibition at the Exhibition Gallery of the museum's basement level runs till Aug 29 this year. Admission is free. Go to go.gov.sg/hometrulynms

