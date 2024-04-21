Patients with neck pain getting younger, say doctors, excessive smartphone use a key factor

SINGAPORE - Construction coordinator Jonathan Wu found himself often glued to his mobile devices during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and because he was working from home, his lifestyle was sedentary.

At the time, he was no longer visiting project sites, and he attended meetings online using his smartphone or computer.

Mr Wu, 34, said: “I developed a bad habit where I started cradling my phone on one side of my neck while working, causing my neck to tilt at an odd angle for prolonged periods.”

Before he knew it, Mr Wu was experiencing severe neck pain and headaches, which made it difficult for him to sleep or drive.

He said: “I was constantly in pain, and this caused me a lot of stress to the point that I told my boss that I could no longer work.”

Mr Wu is among the many patients with neck pain and strain that doctors are seeing now, and who, doctors say, are younger than those who suffered from such ailments in the past.

Many of them suffer from a condition called tech neck syndrome - a repetitive stress injury caused by holding the head in a forward and downward position for long periods of time.

Also known as text neck, the condition is also linked to symptoms like muscle stiffness and persistent neck pain - a result of prolonged used of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers.

When Mr Wu visited a doctor in 2022, he was told that he likely suffered from tech neck syndrome and fibromyalgia, a condition that can lead to lasting muscle pain and fatigue.

He underwent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, which aims to reduce inflammation and aid healing. PRP involves extracting plasma from a patient’s blood to inject into injured areas.

During therapy, Mr Wu received injections at the back of his neck shoulders and upper back to reduce inflammation and aid the healing process.

He was also prescribed medication like nerve stabilisers and muscle relaxants, which he is still taking today.

Mr Wu no longer suffers from neck pain and has since resumed work. He also regularly does gently stretching exercises and practices better posture, he said.

He said: “This experience has opened my eyes to the fact that stress and poor posture can play a big role in neck and back pain and cause serious issues if untreated.”