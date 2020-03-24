Patients who are well but still testing positive for Covid-19 to be moved to community isolation facility to preserve hospital capacity

SINGAPORE - Patients who are well but still testing positive for the coronavirus will be moved to a new Community Isolation Facility to ensure that healthcare facilities can cope with a possible surge in a number of cases.

The Health Ministry (MOH) announced on Tuesday (March 24) that it had set up an isolation facility which can accommodate 500 people at D'Resort NTUC in Pasir Ris.

Said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong: "As the number of Covid-19 cases rises across the world, we expect the number of cases in Singapore to increase. Therefore, we are taking steps to increase our healthcare capacity.

"Over last few days, we have been sending patients to some private hospitals. Today, we have operationalised a community isolation facility."

Currently, patients who are well enough to be discharged from medical care but still test positive for the Covid-19 virus have been isolated in hospitals. MOH said that this was not an efficient use of hospital resources as the patients do not require significant medical care.

The community isolation facility is modelled after the existing government quarantine facilities, and will be managed with a higher baseline level of infection control by staff, MOH added. The cost of isolation in the community isolation facility will be borne by the Government.