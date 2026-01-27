Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Changi General Hospital chefs have teamed up with Crystal Jade and Hjh Maimunah to bring local favourites to patients.

SINGAPORE – Changi General Hospital (CGH) patients can now enjoy meals from popular eateries Crystal Jade and Hjh Maimunah.

Since early January , patients have been able to opt for food items such as har gow (prawn dumplings), siew mai (dumplings typically made with pork), vegetarian cakes and double mushroom dumplings from Crystal Jade.

The offerings from popular nasi padang restaurant Hjh Maimunah include its signature asam pedas and masak merah dishes .

In a statement on Jan 27 , CGH said: “The collaboration aims to provide meals that achieve patients’ nutritional goals while offering comfort through familiar, traditional flavours during vulnerable times such as hospitalisation.”

Unlike typical food service contracts, CGH chefs partnered with Crystal Jade and Hjh Maimunah to adapt recipes for well-known food items and sauces.

“Based on the nutrition guidelines for patients, we reduced sodium in the dishes and used more natural ingredients, such as shallots, spring onions and other spices, to build flavours,” said CGH senior executive chef Daniel Yeo Lee Huat.

“We also modified recipes to be low-fat by making substitutions from coconut milk to low-fat milk.”

Dietitians at the hospital also checked the nutritional content and portion sizes to ensure that the meals meet dietary requirements and are also delicious.

“Food plays an important role in providing comfort, beyond meeting nutritional needs,” said CGH dietetics department head Ong Li Jiuen.

When patients enjoy familiar-tasting food during their hospital stay, it improves the patient care experience, she said.

Food also contributes to improving patients’ emotional well-being and appetite, which in turn positively impacts recovery, she added.

CGH said that this is the first time the hospital has had a tie-up with major eateries for patient meals.