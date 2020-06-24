Patient who recovered from Covid-19 dies of heart disease

Singapore has recorded its 11th case of a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus but died from other causes.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its update yesterday that a 48-year-old male Indian national, who was earlier assessed to have recovered from the coronavirus, died from ischaemic heart disease.

He fainted yesterday morning at a temporary housing site for migrant workers and was taken to the emergency department at Singapore General Hospital.

He tested positive for Covid-19 more than a month ago, on May 15.

MOH has said that only cases where the primary or underlying cause of death is attributed to Covid-19 are added to the official death count. "This is consistent with international practice for classifying deaths," it said.

To date, 26 patients who died from complications due to Covid-19 are included in the official death count.

Meanwhile, Seoul Garden restaurant at Northpoint City has been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

An infected community patient was there last Friday from 8.05pm to 9.40pm, and those who were there at the time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

A total of 119 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, the lowest reported daily number since April 7 when 106 new infections were confirmed. It is also lower than the average of 213 new cases per day in the past seven days.

The three new community cases reported yesterday - a permanent resident, a work pass holder and a work permit holder - were all picked up by the ministry's active screening.

All three are asymptomatic and are unlinked to known cases. The PR works at a dormitory, while the work pass and work permit holders work in essential services.

Update on cases

New cases: 119 In community: 3 (1 PR, 1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 116

Active cases: 6,411 In hospitals: 192 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 6,219

Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 11 Total discharged: 35,984 Discharged yesterday: 405 TOTAL CASES: 42,432

MOH said its tests showed that the PR was likely infected some time ago and is no longer infectious, and that results for the other two are pending.

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from seven cases two weeks ago to four in the past week. The average unlinked community cases per day remains stable at two over the same period.

The Ministry of Manpower also said yesterday that 31 more dormitories and four more blocks of recovered workers in three purpose-built dorms have been cleared of Covid-19.

This means about 3,700 more workers can potentially be allowed to return to work, bringing the total number of those who could do so to about 79,000 migrant workers.

But only about 17,000 of these can actually restart work, with the rest able to do so only after fulfilling additional conditions like downloading the TraceTogether mobile app for contact tracing purposes.

There are 323,000 migrant workers in dorms in Singapore.