Past month a roller coaster: Woman whose car’s plates were the same as vehicle found with weapons

SINGAPORE - About seven months after getting her car, a grey Mitsubishi Lancer, Ms Lee started receiving letters for various offences she said she had not committed.

These included speeding and not obeying parking signs between April and May, Ms Lee told The Straits Times.

Ms Lee, who wanted to be known only by her last name, said she tried to return home as early as possible, knowing that one of the incidents happened at night.

The 39-year-old administrative clerk received a $70 fine for failure to obey signs exhibited in a parking place on April 29 in Yishun. She also received another two letters for speeding in Yishun in May. She said she had not visited these places at the time of the offences, and has since made police reports. ST has seen these documents.

“The past month has been a roller-coaster ride for me,” she said.

On May 28, Ms Lee was at home in Toa Payoh when a car – which has the same licence plate as hers, and looks similar to her vehicle – was involved in an incident in Admiralty Road.

In viral videos circulating on several online platforms, a man in grey top is seen confronting the dark-coloured car, which had stopped at a traffic junction.

The car is seen trying to manoeuvre its way out, and collides with a lorry and then a car. Two uniformed police officers are seen hitting the driver’s window, and a man was subsequently pulled out of the car and subdued while face down on the road.

The police said in a release on May 29 that they had arrested a 36-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of rash conduct, possession of offensive weapon, possession of scheduled weapon, and suspected drug-related offences.

They added that they had received a call for assistance at the junction of Admiralty Road and Marsiling Lane at about 5.50pm. The police arrested the man after a short scuffle.

It was later established that the driver was wanted by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for multiple offences.

A baton, a knuckle duster, a pocket knife, a bank card, seven cash cards, substances believed to be controlled drugs, and drug utensils were seized from the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations by CNB showed that the man’s urine tested positive for controlled drugs.