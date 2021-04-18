Past cases

MAN SEXUALLY ABUSED ALL THREE DAUGHTERS

A cleaner, 55, who sexually assaulted his three daughters over 14 years, was jailed for 33 years last month.

He targeted the girls when they turned 11 or 12 years old.

He raped the eldest girl for years until she turned 16 or 17. He then turned his attention to his second daughter, whom he raped and sexually assaulted several times a week.

He molested his youngest daughter when she was 11. A year later, he gestured to her to have sex with him but she shook her head and cried.

She confided in her friends and teacher the next day. The teacher took her to lodge a police report.

STEPFATHER GROOMED AND RAPED TEEN

A 53-year-old man, who groomed his stepdaughter into repeatedly having sex with him when she was 13, was jailed for 26 years for rape in June last year.

In 2013, the girl shared her curiosity about sex with her stepfather, who then asked if she wanted to have sex with him.

Between January and August that year, he took her to different isolated locations to rape her.

She gave birth to a son in 2014 and her stepfather was confirmed to be the father.

She eventually made a police report after being urged to do so by a child protection officer, but even then indicated her intention to protect her stepfather.

WOMAN'S LOVER RAPED HER DAUGHTER

A former taxi driver, 47, was sentenced to 34 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane in 2018, for raping his girlfriend's daughter.

He molested the girl when she was seven or eight, moving on to rape her when she was 11, even when others were at home.

The girl's mother turned a blind eye to the abuse even after the girl told her about the attacks.

She finally sought help from the man's wife, who referred her to a social worker, and a police report was made.

The mother was jailed for six months for not reporting the abuse.

Sexual assault cases reported to the police involving young and vulnerable victims

9,200

Number of cases from 2017 to last year.

753

Number of cases of family member perpetrators with victims under 18 years old.

196

Number of cases of family member perpetrators with victims aged 18 and above.

Cases involving family member perpetrators at Aware's Sexual Assault Care Centre

99

Number of cases in 2018.

98

Number of cases in 2019.

127

Number of cases last year.