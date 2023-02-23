Passwords of 14,000 Mediacorp meconnect accounts reset following unauthorised access

SINGAPORE – Some 14,000 meconnect users have had their passwords reset after their accounts were accessed by an unidentified external party, national broadcaster Mediacorp said on Thursday.

It said that login credentials for the accounts – which are used to access Mediacorp services such as online streaming platform meWatch – were not leaked from the system, and “further investigations did not reveal any evidence that users’ personal data had been misused or disclosed to the public”.

Payment information had not been compromised either.

Mediacorp informed all affected account holders about the matter and reset their passwords. It also filed a police report and informed regulators, including the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC).

The Straits Times has contacted the PDPC for more information.

The broadcaster said the unauthorised access was detected in late January after a surge in login activity.

CNA reported that “this was likely a credential stuffing incident”.

In such attacks, hackers test compromised account names and passwords on various unrelated online accounts.

They do this because some people use the same username and password combinations across different sites, so if their login credentials have been compromised once, their accounts on other sites could be compromised as well.

Affected users were also advised to check any of their other accounts which may have used the same login credentials, said Mediacorp, which noted that the affected users made up a “small percentage” of its total meconnect user base.

A Mediacorp spokesman said that its operations and services were unaffected and had not been disrupted by the incident.

“We take our obligation to safeguard personal data very seriously and will continue to take the necessary precautions to protect our users’ personal data.”