Passport stamps no longer needed to exit Singapore

Foreigners leaving Singapore will no longer need to have their passports stamped from next Monday.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday that it would, from April 22, "cease the issuance of departure immigration endorsements", meaning stamps of departure dates on travel documents.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to streamline checkpoint procedures and make it more efficient to clear departure immigration, ICA added.

Since September 2016, foreign travellers whose fingerprints were enrolled via the BioScreen system on arrival in Singapore have been able to use automated lanes when they leave the country. Such travellers do not receive stamps in their passports.

Before that, all foreigners leaving Singapore had to get their passports stamped with the date of their departure by immigration officers at manned counters.

The ICA said it would be informing foreign authorities of its move to cease departure immigration endorsement for foreigners.

More information can be found at www.ica.gov.sg