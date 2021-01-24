Passport renewals down with travel unlikely amid Covid-19

With the Covid-19 pandemic still raging in many parts of the world and the possibility of mass international travel looking increasingly unlikely for this year, fewer Singaporeans renewed their passports or applied for new ones last year.

A total of 320,709 passports were issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) last year, compared with 711,617 passports issued in 2019 - a sharp drop of more than 50 per cent.

New passports are issued when an existing one has expired or is going to expire, or when someone who does not have a passport applies for one, including parents applying for passports for their children.

Mr Wong Soon-Hwa, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association's Singapore Chapter, said he was surprised by the sharp drop in figures.

"Given that the passport has a validity period of five years, it means people anticipate that there will be no travel for a substantial period... That reflects the level of confidence in overseas travel," said Mr Wong.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) similarly expects a drop of 60 per cent in air passenger numbers for last year compared with 2019, when 4.5 billion passengers took to the skies.

Demand for travel insurance products has also taken a hit, with Great Eastern and AXA Insurance among insurers who noticed a decline last year due to the pandemic.

A spokesman for the General Insurance Association of Singapore said the association expects to see "some impact" on travel insurance demand for last year as compared with previous years.

Unlike the NRIC, the Singapore passport is not a mandatory identity document, said an ICA spokesman.

"It is not compulsory and there is no penalty for not renewing passports which have expired. Singapore citizens need not renew their passports if they are currently in Singapore and have no plans to travel," added ICA.

The Singapore passport is valid for five years at a fee of $70.

The remaining validity on an applicant's last passport will be carried over to the new passport for up to nine months.

With more countries rolling out Covid-19 vaccines, insurers and analysts expect the sentiment for travel to improve.

Air passenger numbers this year are expected to be about 40 per cent below 2019 levels, said Iata Asia-Pacific spokesman Albert Tjoeng.

"The assumption is that some borders will open by mid-2021 either through testing or the growing availability of vaccines," he added.

Global air passenger demand will recover to 2019 levels in 2024 at the earliest, with domestic markets recovering faster than international services, he said.

Mr Wong said that while appetite for travel may have dampened, it is a matter of time before things pick up as confidence in and adoption of vaccines improve.

"Recovery is not a matter of if, but when," he added.

Mr Chew Ban-Seng, 72, used to travel to regional countries, such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, four to five times a year for conferences and meetings, as a member of the Rotary Club, an international service organisation.

But the retiree, who used to work in finance, did not renew his passport when it expired in August last year.

He also allowed his annual travel insurance plan to lapse in July.

He said: "The travel situation is not going to change for a long time. And even if we can travel, costs are likely to be much higher than before the pandemic.

"I decided it wasn't worth it to renew my passport and insurance so soon - I'll just do it when I can travel affordably again."