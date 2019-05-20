Passers-by rescue baby monkey lying on road

A baby monkey found lying on a road in Bukit Panjang yesterday was rescued by passers-by.

One of the passers-by, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Lo, told The Straits Times that she and her husband were driving along Petir Road at around 3pm when they saw a woman directing traffic along the two-lane road.

Mrs Lo and her husband realised the woman was diverting traffic to the left lane because a baby monkey was lying prone on the right lane near Block 202 Petir Road.

A larger monkey, which seemed to be the parent, was trying to get to it, Mrs Lo said.

"The baby monkey looked like it was unconscious or dead, but it later raised one of its arms and that's when we realised it was still alive," she added.

There were no visible injuries to the infant, Mrs Lo said.

After calling the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society for assistance, she and her husband stopped along the road to help direct traffic.



A baby monkey lying on a road in Bukit Panjang yesterday, with a larger one looking on helplessly. PHOTO: ST READER



Two men from a garbage truck also stopped their vehicle to help out.

Mrs Lo said the truck driver picked up the baby monkey and put it at the bottom of a tree across the road, and the larger monkey took it into the forest.

Choo Yun Ting