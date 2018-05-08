Passer-by stumbles upon 2 'dead' men in carpark; police arrest duo for drug offences

Police found the men asleep in the car, seemingly drunk and under the influence of drugs.
Police found the men asleep in the car, seemingly drunk and under the influence of drugs.PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO
A search of the car revealed substances believed to be drugs.
SINGAPORE - Two men who were mistaken for dead by a passer-by were later arrested by the police for drug-related offences.

A passer-by had spotted the men unconscious on the ground at a carpark near Foch Road on Tuesday morning (May 8) and called the police thinking they were dead, The Straits Times understands.

When the police arrived, they found the two men asleep in a car. They appeared to be drunk and under the influence of drugs when woken up by police officers.

A search of the car revealed substances believed to be drugs.

The police said the pair, aged 23 and 26, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences at about 10.30am on Tuesday.

The younger man was also arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

A photo published in Lianhe Wanbao shows what appears to be a knife with a red handle on the ground.

Investigations are ongoing.

