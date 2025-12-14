Multiple people injured in accident involving two buses in Jurong West

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Two double-decker buses were involved in an accident in Jurong West on the morning of Dec 14.

A witness told Chinese-language news outlet 8world that the accident happened near Block 425, Jurong West Avenue 1 just before 11am and that some people were injured.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 12.30pm, the police have cordoned off the accident site. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were also there.



Some of the injured were being attended to at a shelter near a HDB block.

A person was seen taken to an ambulance on a stretcher.

SCDF ambulances seen near the accident site. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Madam Gao, 63, who saw the aftermath of the accident at around 11.30am, told ST that she saw three passengers being attended to. Two of them were laying on a grass patch, and another was near a pavilion.

Madam Rosie Lian was at a nearby coffee shop around 11am when she heard a loud sound.

The 71-year-old, said she went to check out the scene about 30 minutes later, and saw many injured people, including an elderly woman whose nose was bleeding and a man with his head bandaged.

Madam Peh Li, 72, who also heard the loud sound from her HDB flat in Block 425, said she saw an elderly man bleeding from his mouth, as well as a family of four sitting on a grass patch with wounds on their faces and legs.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident shows the window shield of one of the buses badly damaged, with glass shattered. The glass at the back of the other bus was also smashed.

Several passengers were injured in the accident. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

A door pane of a bus can also be seen by the road. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

At least three police cars, two ambulances, two SCDF vehicles and two tow trucks can be seen at the accident site.

At 12.18pm, transport operator Tower Transit said in a Facebook post that it is aware of an incident involving bus service 98.

It said that the affected passengers are receiving medical assessment and care, adding that “our priority is the safety and well-being of those involved”.

Passengers who were on board and require assistance may contact Tower Transit on 1800 248 0950, or by e-mail at feedback@towertransit.sg , Tower Transit said.

ST has contacted the police, SCDF and SBS Transit for more information.