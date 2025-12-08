Passengers guided off train at Tanjong Pagar MRT station after power bank emits smoke

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Passengers on board an east-bound train had to get off at the Tanjong Pagar station in the afternoon of Dec 5, after a passenger’s power bank started emitting smoke.

In a post on Xiaohongshu on Dec 6 , a passenger, who goes by Liu Xiaopang , said he saw thick smoke and noticed a strange smell, which was coming from another commuter’s power bank.

There was no open flame or explosion from the powerbank, said Mr Liu.

He said a commuter immediately pressed the emergency button and left the train cabin.

SMRT staff also guided passengers off the train and relocated them to another train that arrived within five minutes, he said.

The owner of the power bank apologised to those who were at the scene, said Mr Liu, adding that passengers had remained calm.

I n a media reply , SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said the Emergency Communication Button on the train was activated at around 2pm.

The station staff discovered smoke emitting from the power bank and promptly guided all passengers on board the train to disembark safely, he added.

No injuries were reported.

The station’s exhaust system was activated to clear the smoke, which dissipated shortly after, said Mr Lam .

He said the affected train was sent to the depot for further checks, and that train services were not affected.

In March , 650 people on a train at Raffles Place MRT station were evacuated after a commuter’s power bank caught fire.