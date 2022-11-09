Passenger who shouted vulgarities at cabin crew on SIA flight handed over to auxiliary police

SINGAPORE - A passenger who repeatedly demanded alcohol and shouted profanities at cabin crew on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Bangkok to Singapore on Tuesday was handed over to the auxiliary police at Changi Airport.

SIA said a verbal warning was given to the man, who was escorted out of the plane by two auxiliary police officers.

An SIA spokesman said on Wednesday that the passenger on flight SQ711 was behaving in an unruly manner during the meal service.

“After his multiple requests... our cabin crew assessed the situation and politely declined to serve him alcohol to ensure the safety of the other customers,” added the spokesman.

SIA said the passenger did not comply with safety instructions from the cabin crew, and caused annoyance and inconvenience to the other passengers.

A 90-second video posted on TikTok on Wednesday shows a passenger raising his voice at a flight attendant and demanding water.

At one point in the video, when the flight attendant asks the passenger for his cooperation, the man can be heard replying: “Why you don’t give me f***ing water, you f***ing idiot?”

He continues to direct profanities at the flight attendant and even threatens to “push (him) over”.

The video has since garnered more than 500,000 views.

“The safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority,” said the spokesman.

“SIA apologises to all customers on board the flight for the inconvenience caused by this incident.”