Passenger taken to hospital after accident involving two buses near Bugis Junction

SINGAPORE – A bus passenger was taken to hospital after an accident near Bugis Junction on Jan 6.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Victoria Street towards Hill Street , involving two buses, at 7.55am that day .

They added that a 47-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the 66-year-old passenger was taken to Raffles Hospital .

She was on an SBS Transit bus at the time of the accident.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said the transport operator’s immediate priority is the passenger’s well-being. “We are already in touch with her to extend support and assistance and do wish her a full and speedy recovery.”

Mrs Wu added that SBS Transit is looking into the cause of the incident. “We also apologise to affected passengers for the inconvenience caused.”

In a video of the aftermath circulating online, the windscreen of a bus, which appears to be operated by SBS Transit, looks damaged.

Another bus, which appears to be operated by Go-Ahead Singapore, is seen in front, with its rear bumper damaged.

Both buses appear to be empty.

An SCDF vehicle can be seen behind the SBS Transit bus.

ST has contacted Go-Ahead Singapore for more information.