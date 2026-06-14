Passenger rescued after being trapped in lorry following accident in Woodlands

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The lorry was believed to have skidded at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 6 and Woodlands Avenue 1.

SINGAPORE – A male lorry passenger was rescued after being trapped in the vehicle following an accident in Woodlands on the morning of June 14.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on June 14 said they were alerted to the accident, which happened at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 6 and Woodlands Avenue 1 , at about 8.50am.

The lorry was believed to have skidded at the junction, police said.

Upon arrival, SCDF officers found the man trapped in the front passenger seat. Firefighters and rescue specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team rescued him using hydraulic rescue equipment, SCDF said.

An emergency medical team from Woodlands Hospital was also deployed on site to provide medical support.

The 24-year-old man was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital . Another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

In photos of the incident uploaded to the SGRV Front Man page, a group of SCDF personnel and some passers-by are seen surrounding a lorry crashed into a lamp post, and overturned on a road verge.

Two SCDF personnel are seen atop the vehicle, and near the passenger’s side door of the lorry, which was lying on its left.

The 30-year-old lorry driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.