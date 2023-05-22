Passenger in sports car taken to hospital after accident along Keppel Road, driver left the scene

SINGAPORE - A woman was left alone in a wrecked sports car after it got into an accident along Keppel Road on Sunday night, while the driver fled the scene.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Monday that they were alerted to the accident along Keppel Road towards Shenton Way at about 10pm on Sunday.

The 28-year-old woman was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Photos of the damaged McLaren MP4-12C were posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sunday night.

The car’s front bumper was dislodged and cracks were seen in the front windscreen. Pieces of debris lay near the vehicle which was close to the viaduct.

The Straits Times understands that the driver left the accident site.

Police investigations are ongoing.