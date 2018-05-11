Passenger hit by falling billboard at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - A woman was hit by a falling billboard in Changi Airport and taken to the airport clinic for treatment.

Lianhe Wanbao said in a report on Friday (May 11) that the passenger had been in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3 when the accident occurred at around 9.20am on Thursday.

A spokesman for Changi Airport Group told The Straits Times that the passenger was attended to by the airport clinic for an injured arm.

She was not taken to hospital.

"The passenger was certified fit to travel and has left Singapore on her original flight," said the spokesman.

The billboard was reportedly placed outside a store selling skincare products, Wanbao reported.

It fell suddenly and hit the woman's arm.

A worker who declined to give his name showed Wanbao a photo of the incident, which showed a damaged billboard lying outside the shop.