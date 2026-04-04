Passenger, 82, dies after car accident at Airport Boulevard; 3 others injured

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The accident involved a car that skidded along Airport Boulevard towards the Terminal 1 slip road into Terminal 2, police said.

SINGAPORE – An 82-year-old passenger died after an accident involving the car he was travelling in at Airport Boulevard on the night of April 3.

In response to queries, the police said the man was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 11.25pm on April 3 . The accident involved a car that skidded along Airport Boulevard towards the Terminal 1 slip road into Terminal 2 , police said.

A 60-year-old male car driver and two female car passengers, aged 44 and 74 , were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

The car’s bonnet was damaged, with some cracks on its windscreen. PHOTO: ST READER

In photos of the accident, a black multi-purpose vehicle bearing the livery of limousine service provider LTS is seen crashed into a road barrier. Its bonnet is damaged and caved in, with some cracks on its windscreen.

The Straits Times has contacted LTS for more information.