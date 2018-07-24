Pasir Panjang Terminal testing computerised crane system

Workers will no longer need to squeeze into a cabin atop a 17-storey crane in order to move cargo containers, under a new computerised crane system being tried out at Pasir Panjang Terminal.

They can operate cranes from an air-conditioned office instead and do it more efficiently, as part of the process of moving containers is automated under the system.

The use of automated cranes and driverless vehicles promises to bring about substantial gains in productivity, said port and terminal operator PSA Singapore.

Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan was briefed about the trial during a visit to the Pasir Panjang Terminal Building 3 yesterday.

