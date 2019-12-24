Partygoers turn to drive-home valet services during festive period to avoid drink driving

SINGAPORE - Even though she knows that she will drink at social gatherings and networking dinners during the festive period, Ms Jacqueline E. has no qualms about driving to these events.

This is because she makes it a point to hire a valet driver to drive her home in her car for a fee.

The 50-year-old manager even engages valet drivers for her friends who have drunk as well. "I just want to make sure everyone goes home safe," she said.

According to the valet companies that The Straits Times spoke to, the demand for drive-home valet services usually increases during the festive celebrations for Christmas and the New Year. Most companies charge a fee of around $38 for a single trip.

These celebrations provide more opportunities for people to drink, which some might do even if they drove.

This increase in demand for drive-home valet services comes just after the amendments made to the Road Traffic Act entered into force last month.

These amendments, which doubled the penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol, were passed by Parliament in July this year.

Under the amendments, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year, and be fined between $2,000 and $10,000. He can also be disqualified from driving for up to two years. The penalties for causing harm while driving under the influence of alcohol are harsher.

For example, if a person drives dangerously while under the influence of alcohol and causes death, he can be sentenced to up to 10 years' jail, with a minimum mandatory sentence of three years' jail. He can also be disqualified from driving for at least 12 years.

According to Mr Gary Yeo, director of valet company Drive U Home, demand for drive-home valet services usually increases between 20 per cent and 30 per cent during the festive period.

He pointed out that 70 per cent of the calls received are for pickup in areas outside of town. These areas can include houses, hotels or country clubs.

For pickups in town, most are from Clarke Quay and Boat Quay which are famous drinking spots, Mr Yeo added.

Mr Christopher Teo of iDrive Valet Services said demand for services can go up to 30 calls per night during the period from December to Chinese New Year. This is a 30-40 per cent increase from the other periods in the year.

Mr Teo, who has been in the valet industry for 10 years, said the demand for valet services is usually the highest on Fridays and Saturdays, when people tend to have gatherings on. This is different on Sundays, where the demand can be unpredictable.

While some car owners engage drive-home valet services frequently, others say they prefer to avoid driving at all if they know that they will be drinking.

Civil servant Alvin Tan, 28, said he leaves his car at home when he attends parties and other events.

He pointed out that he can still get home without driving, such as by public transport or taxi.

"It is not worth the risk of getting into an accident or being caught by police," he remarked.