Parts of Choa Chu Kang Columbarium closed after building cracks found: NEA

SINGAPORE - Some parts of Choa Chu Kang Columbarium will be closed due to upcoming “urgent and essential works”.

These areas are: Level 3 link bridge between Block G and H, Block B, Block C2-01 as well as its toilet and admin office, Block C1 admin office and part of the covered drop-off point.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Jan 7 that building cracks were observed during regular checks by the agency and its contractors.

A professional engineer was then immediately engaged to do a structural inspection of the columbarium, and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) was also notified.

“After assessing the building structure, BCA concurred with the professional engineer’s assessment and instructed closure of the affected areas,” said NEA.

NEA is working with professional engineers to find out the cause, and determine and conduct rectification works that are required.

Minor works beyond the closed off areas will also be undertaken, said the NEA, which added it would provide a further update on the extent and duration of works.

“In the meantime, the professional engineer has assessed that the remaining structures are safe for occupancy,” said NEA. It added that BCA has indicated that the rest of the columbarium can remain open to the public.

Members of the public can continue to access all occupied niches at the columbarium until further notice.

NEA said the lifts located near Block B and D remain operational and new niche installations are unaffected.

“The safety at our facilities is of utmost importance to NEA. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding,” said NEA, adding that visitors are reminded to keep out of the closed off areas.

NEA will also be issuing an advisory in February ahead of the Qing Ming festival and highlight any changes to the visiting arrangements at the columbarium.

Qing Ming, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 4 in 2024. It is typically observed by ethnic Chinese all around the world, and is devoted to remembering and honouring the dead.