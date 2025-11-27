Roof partially collapses at Bright Hill Buddhist monastery; one person assessed for minor injuries

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Two buildings at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery have been closed off from public access after sections of the roof tiles and the supporting roof frame of one of the buildings fell off on Nov 26.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident in Bright Hill Road at about 8.25pm .

SCDF firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team and search canines from SCDF’s search platoon were deployed to the scene.

One person was assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital.

Photos taken at the monastery show a large exposed rooftop section following the collapse, as well as large amounts of debris strewn across the ground.

In response to queries, a Building and Construction Authority (BCA) spokesperson said sections of the roof tiles and the supporting roof frame had fallen off the four-storey Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall .

Windows of the adjacent building were also damaged by the fallen debris.

The structural integrity of the two buildings were not affected, but access to the public has been closed off in the interest of safety, the spokesperson said.

“BCA is serving an order to the building owner to appoint a professional engineer to investigate the cause of the collapse, advise on the necessary precautionary measures to obviate any immediate danger, and recommend permanent rectification works,” the spokesperson added.

The Straits Times has contacted Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery for more information.