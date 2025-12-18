MOM extends part-time re-employment grant until December 2027

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

More than 7,500 employers have tapped the Part-Time Re-employment Grant to support their employment or retention of senior workers as at November, MOM said.

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Dec 18 that it is extending a grant for employers offering part-time re-employment, flexible work arrangements and structured career planning for senior workers by two more years owing to continued demand.

The Part-Time Re-employment Grant (PTRG), introduced in 2020, will be extended until Dec 31, 2027 , amid continued demand, MOM said in a statement.

This is to “continue supporting senior worker employment by providing financial support to employers to offer part-time re-employment to their senior workers”, the ministry said.

Applications, which previously closed in October, reopened on Dec 18 .

Under the grant, employers will receive $2,500 for every senior worker they hire, aged 60 and above, subject to a cap of $125,000 per employer.

“Since its introduction in 2020, the take-up of the PTRG has been encouraging,” MOM said.

More than 7,500 employers have tapped the grant to support their employment or retention of senior workers as at November, benefiting more than 65,000 senior workers , it added.

More than $92 million has been disbursed through the grant since 2020.

Any company registered or incorporated in Singapore – including societies and non-profit organisations such as charities and voluntary welfare organisations – can apply for the grant.

The company needs to have at least one resident worker aged 60 years and above at the point of application and claim, according to MOM’s website .

The PTRG is part of measures aimed at strengthening support for senior employment.

Other schemes include the Senior Employment Credit, which provides wage offsets of up to 7 per cent to employers that hire workers aged 60 and over.

Older workers can also tap programmes such as the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme and Workforce Singapore’s Career Conversion Programme.