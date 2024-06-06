Part of Ophir Road closed after accident involving bus and trailer truck; 5 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE – Four bus passengers, including a 93-year-old, and a pedestrian were taken to hospital after an accident on June 6 involving a Tower Transit bus and a trailer truck near Sim Lim Tower in Jalan Besar.

The police said they were alerted at about 1.45pm to the accident that happened at the junction of Jalan Besar and Ophir Road.

Four bus passengers, aged between 39 and 93, and a 54-year-old male pedestrian were conscious when taken to hospital, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said five people were taken to Raffles Hospital.

Following the accident, the Land Transport Authority said on X at 1.50pm that the section of Ophir Road after Sungei Road was closed.

In a Facebook post at 3.14pm, Tower Transit said that bus service 857 was involved in the accident, with delays of up to 30 minutes for services 980 and 857.