Part of Loyang Avenue closed until 2029, with motorists diverted to alternative routes

SINGAPORE – A stretch of Loyang Avenue between Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Loyang Way has been closed until the second quarter of 2029 to facilitate works for the construction of the Loyang MRT station and Loyang Viaduct.

Drivers on this road heading towards both Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Changi Village will be diverted to Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Loyang Way, which have been widened, the Land Transport Authority said in October 2022.

Park connectors nearby will also be diverted.

Meanwhile, additional connecting roads have been introduced off Pasir Ris Drive 3, Loyang Drive and Loyang Way 4 adjoining Loyang Avenue to improve connectivity.

LTA has also specially constructed a new bus-only corridor in Loyang Way, where seven bus services will be temporarily diverted.

The closure of Loyang Avenue will require the removal of six bus stops, while two bus stops will be relocated to the bus-only corridor, LTA added.

In a Facebook post on Feb 23, LTA reminded motorists of the changes and to follow the signs and traffic advisory messages on site.

LTA has also posted on Facebook street maps showing the alternative routes.

It added that the transport infrastructure improvements will enhance the connectivity in the Changi region, making it a more vibrant place to live, work and play.