Part of Japanese restaurant in Jurong Point still closed 5 days after second water leakage incident

SINGAPORE – Five days after a water leakage disrupted business at Ichiban Boshi, a section of its restaurant in Jurong Point remains closed.

The water leakage on Saturday evening is the second one in the shopping centre in April. A similar problem was reported on April 6.

An RE&S Enterprises spokesman said Ichiban Boshi had to suspend all services for a few hours due to the latest leakage on Saturday. One section with 18 seats is still closed.

RE&S Enterprises is a food and beverage company which operates a stable of Japanese restaurant brands, including Ichiban Boshi, Sushi-GO and Kuriya Dining.

Indian restaurant Prata Wala was also affected by Saturday’s leakage.

Photos posted on Facebook by a user show a hole in the ceiling of Prata Wala, which is on the mall’s first level. The photos also show shoppers walking through a big puddle of water.

Prata Wala founder Joseph Lee told The Straits Times that business was disrupted when water rained down from the ceiling at about 5pm on Saturday.

The eatery suffered a “substantial monetary loss” as the leakage happened during its peak sales period over a public holiday weekend and at the end of the month, said Mr Lee. Besides a power trip, some equipment and furnishings were damaged.

To make up for the inconvenience to diners, Prata Wala will offer one-for-one biryani to customers in May, said Mr Lee, noting that what happened was beyond the eatery’s control.

Mr Lee said the shopping mall’s management told him that water from heavy rain had entered the exhaust ducting system, but Jurong Point has yet to offer any compensation.

A mall spokesman said the leakage started at 6pm on Saturday and affected basement 1, and levels one and three of Jurong Point 2.

“The affected areas were immediately cordoned off for cleaning and repair works. Our operations team responded immediately to render assistance and clean up the affected areas. No injuries were reported,” he said.

Most of the affected shops have resumed normal operations, while an area in Japanese restaurant Ichiban Boshi remains closed, the spokesman added.

According to local online news outlet 8world, the April 6 leakage led to the closure of part of an aisle and some stores. A part of the Japanese Food Street, a cluster of eateries specialising in Japanese cuisine, was cordoned off.

Due to the power trip and clean-up caused by the first water leakage, five kiosks in the Japanese Food Street suspended operations for one to two days, said the RE&S Enterprises spokesman. He added that the leakage was a result of a burst sewage pipe.