Parry Avenue field to reopen on Sunday; probe finds no evidence of substances linking it to 3 dog deaths

SINGAPORE – A field in Parry Avenue popular among dog owners that was cordoned off after the death of three canines will reopen after a probe found no evidence of contamination in the grass patch.

In response to queries, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in a joint statement said no other cases have been reported, and the field will be re-opened to residents on Sunday.

In October, dog owners raised the alarm about the open field in the Kovan area on social media, after the dogs experienced symptoms linked to poisoning, including multiple seizures and vomiting.

In the statement, AVS – a National Parks Board unit – and SLA said an investigation began on Oct 7, after the authorities were informed about the deaths of three dogs that had gone to the field and nearby area.

The National Environment Agency tested environmental samples from the field and surrounding areas, said the statement.

The authorities also spoke to the affected dog owners, and the veterinarians involved, and cordoned off the site during investigations.

All licensed veterinarians in Singapore were issued an advisory, and the authorities also contacted dog owners living in the Parry Avenue area – off Yio Chu Kang Road – asking them to report similar cases.

“To date, no similar cases have been reported in the vicinity or other parts of Singapore,” the agencies said.

Two of the dog carcasses were cremated before investigations began, so there were no samples available for laboratory tests to find out the cause of illness and death of the dogs, the statement said.

However, whatever information was gathered suggests that poisoning was the most likely cause of the dogs’ death, it added.

The two dogs were a cavachon – a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Bichon Frise – which died on Oct 5, and a bernedoodle – a Bernese Mountain Dog and Poodle hybrid – which died the next day.

The death of a third dog – believed to a husky – on Oct 5 was likely to be unrelated to the other two cases, said the statement. An examination of the dog’s carcass at AVS, which included an analysis of samples for likely toxins, found no evidence it was poisoned.

The dog’s owner said the animal had walked around the vicinity of the field but did not go into the field, it added.

The statement said: “Clinical signs of the third dog are also unlike the other two dogs. For example, this dog was not reported to have seizures.”

No vector control treatment – a possible source of contamination – was conducted recently within the field, it added. Vector control treatment includes, for instance, spraying insecticide to limit mosquito breeding.