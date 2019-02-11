Parliament: Singapore Medical Council decision doesn't mean doctors must list all side effects, complications to patients, says Lam Pin Min

SINGAPORE - The recent case of a doctor who was fined $100,000 for not telling his patient of the side effects of a common injection does not mean doctors have to list every possible side effect or complication of a drug or treatment, said Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min.

Four MPs had asked about the impact of the Singapore Medical Council's (SMC) disciplinary committee's decision, which has sparked concerns among many doctors here that it would lead to more defensive practices henceforth.

Responding on Monday (Feb 11), Dr Lam said: "It is wrong to infer that the decision makes it mandatory for a doctor to lay out and get the consent of a patient for every possible side effect and potential complications of a drug or treatment."

The SMC had fined Dr Lim Lian Arn, an orthopaedic surgeon in private practice, $100,000 last month after he pleaded guilty to a charge of professional misconduct for not telling his patient about the possible side effects of a commonly given steroid injection.

Doctors had sent a petition to the Ministry of Health on the matter. In general, doctors do not tell patients about side effects which are both transient and fairly rare.

Speaking in Parliament, Dr Lam noted that Dr Lim had admitted he was guilty of failing to inform the patient of any risks and complications that could arise from the injection.

"He was not found guilty for failing to inform the patient of all possible complications," the Senior Minister of State added.

Dr Lam acknowledged that "there can be questions as to whether ($100,000) was too high a fine, and why the SMC was asking for a five month suspension".

The doctors' concerns are understandable, he said, "when considering the facts and circumstances of this case".

He added: "Many fair minded doctors would think that the penalty imposed was harsh."

Last month, the SMC set up a Sentencing Guidelines Committee.

Dr Lam said this will "help in ensuring consistency and fairness in the sentences meted, and improve transparency and rigour in the disciplinary process".

He pointed out that the medical disciplinary process is self-regulated, and that the Complaints Committees and the Disciplinary Tribunals make their decisions independent of the SMC.

But he said the ministry does not want to see the practice of defensive medicine here, and will "discuss the issues" with the profession.

He said: "We acknowledge that the profession needs assurance on what the legal position is, and what the procedures/punishments are when disciplinary proceedings are undertaken."