Parliament runs into overtime, so Muslim PAP, WP politicians and NMP break fast together

SINGAPORE - The debate on the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill may have been fractious at times, but on Wednesday (May 8), 10 Muslim parliamentarians set aside their differences to break fast together.

The Bill passed at around 10.20pm on Wednesday after a marathon two-day debate, with 72 MPs saying "yes", nine Workers' Party MPs saying "no", and three Nominated MPs (NMPs) abstaining.

As the session took place during the month of Ramadan, a time of fasting for Muslims, a group of Muslim parliamentarians crossed party lines and broke fast together in Parliament.

People's Action Party MP for Jalan Besar GRC Yaacob Ibrahim posted a photo of the gathering on Facebook the next morning.

In the photo were Dr Yaacob and his fellow PAP MPs Mr Saktiandi Supaat, Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Mr Zainal Sapari, Mr Amrin Amin, Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar.

WP MP Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and NMP Mohamed Irshad, who voted "yes", were also at the gathering.

Calling the event the "first ever (of) its kind", Dr Yaacob remarked: "Perhaps we can come together for other meaningful activities."

Related Story Parliament: Fake news law passed after 2 days of debate

Ramadan began on May 5 this year, and Hari Raya Puasa falls on June 5.