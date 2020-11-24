Parliament receives 61 applications for NMP posts

SINGAPORE - Parliament has received 61 applications for the Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) positions.

Submission of proposal forms closed on Monday (Nov 23) at 4.30pm, said the Office of the Clerk of Parliament on Tuesday.

Members of the public and functional groups were invited to submit names for consideration from Oct 26.

The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 to ensure a wide representation of views in Parliament. There can be up to nine NMPs each term, lasting 2½ years.

Following the submissions, a special committee of eight MPs chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin will consider the applications as well as other MPs' views of those who applied.

They will interview shortlisted candidates, agree on the final nominees and recommend them to the President, who appoints the NMPs.