Parliament: Delivery of parcels and registered mail may come under regulatory standards

SINGAPORE - The delivery of parcels and registered mail may soon have to meet regulatory standards, following recent complaints and a $100,000 fine handed to SingPost for service standard failures that covered only domestic mail.

The recent lapses by the postal service provider involved both services, which are covered by the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) Postal Quality of Service standards, as well as those that are not, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann said in Parliament on Monday (Feb 11).

The IMDA received eight complaints last year (2018) about people getting notices that mail could not be delivered to them even when there was someone at home. In 2017, there were seven such complaints.

But SingPost could not give the specific number of complaints it received on such failed delivery notices, Ms Sim noted.

"Nonetheless, we believe that there are likely to be more incidents which were not formally reported," she said, adding that the IMDA will pay attention to this area as well.

Ms Sim was replying to Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC) on instances of missing mail and the misuse of failed postal delivery notices when recipients are home.

She also said that SingPost received 91 complaints about misdelivered and lost mail last year (2018), and investigated each complaint and re-delivered mail that was found.

Under the IMDA's Postal Quality of Service standards, SingPost has to deliver between 98 per cent and 99 per cent of local basic letters in one working day, and 100 per cent in two working days. It failed to meet these requirements in nine instances in 2017, resulting in SingPost receiving its highest fine to date on Thursday (Feb 7).

The regulator said it is assessing SingPost's service standards for last year (2018) and the results will be published in the middle of this year.

The postal service provider announced a raft of measures on the day it was fined (Feb 7), in a move to improve its service quality in the coming three to six months. The measures include hiring an extra 100 postmen and extending mail delivery slots to weekday evenings and on Saturdays.

SingPost has been criticised by people in recent months for several incidents, including discarded mail and undistributed business flyers.

Ms Sim said SingPost's board and management agrees with the Government that a thorough review of its operations and manpower must be made, even as it takes immediate steps to remedy the service lapses.

Ms Lee, who was among four MPs who asked questions about SingPost's lapses, noted the issue had been brought up in Parliament as early as 2017, but the situation has gone "from bad to worse".

It may take time before the service delivery gaps are addressed fully, and further regulatory action from IMDA can be expected as it reviews SingPost's letter delivery performance for 2018, investigates infringements under the Postal Services Act and considers additional regulatory standards, said Ms Sim.