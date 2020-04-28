Parliament could soon sit in two or more locations

Singapore's Parliament could meet from multiple locations amid the coronavirus outbreak with a proposed change to the Constitution which seeks to allow MPs to be spread out in different places while it is in session.

Leader of the House Grace Fu will introduce the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore (Amendment) Bill 2020 when Parliament sits next week, to allow for the House to carry out its functions without having to meet in one place, which is now required by law.

Ms Fu is the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

A joint statement yesterday by the Office of the Leader of the House and the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said the changes are to establish "continuity arrangements" in the event that it becomes impossible, unsafe or inexpedient for a Parliament sitting to be held at one place.

The statement added: "The current Covid-19 situation is a good reminder that Parliament must be enabled to carry out its duties and pass laws that serve Singapore and Singaporeans, even in exigencies.

"This Bill will enhance Parliament's ability to function, even in these exigencies."

The Bill did not specify what the places are or the means of communication between them, which under the Bill will be prescribed by Standing Orders, by resolution of Parliament, or be decided by the Speaker.

Several other countries have changed the way they hold Parliament sessions amid Covid-19. The British Parliament broke tradition last Wednesday by allowing its members to convene from their own homes via Zoom. The Canadian Parliament is trying out one in-person assembly and two virtual sessions each week, with its Speaker of the House Anthony Rota saying there are "considerable challenges" to Parliament functioning when MPs are not able to come together.

The proposed rules allow Parliament to sit, meet and dispatch business under these new continuity arrangements for six months. The provisions can also be reactivated in the future if MPs decide that the same conditions are met.

The arrangements can be de-activated at any time by a resolution of Parliament. A constitutional amendment requires the votes of at least two-thirds of MPs - including Non-Constituency MPs but excluding Nominated MPs - to pass.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lim Biow Chuan said MPs had already been seated over a wider area in Singapore's Parliament House in recent sittings. "(The amendment) will allow MPs to continue their work, even if we are physically at different places," he said.

When asked if there were cyber security concerns, he said: "I'm sure there will be Internet security."

The Bill will not involve the Government in any extra financial expenditure.

Safe distancing measures were rolled out last month in Singapore's Parliament House, with MPs seated farther apart in the House and some MPs seated in the galleries instead of the Chamber itself.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said then: "Let me assure Members that no matter where you are now seated, you can still make your speeches and present your impassioned ideas here in this Chamber... As we cannot be certain how long Covid-19 will be with us, we will continue to monitor all advisories to see if further precautionary measures should be implemented for forthcoming sittings."