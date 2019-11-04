Parliament: Compulsory registration for drones from Jan 2 next year, penalties to be raised

SINGAPORE - From Jan 2 next year, all drones that weigh more than 250g will have to be registered with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) before they can be used in Singapore.

Penalties for various offences involving unmanned aircraft will also be raised, after Parliament passed the Air Navigation (Amendment) Bill on Monday (Nov 4).

First-time offenders who operate drones without the necessary permits could be jailed up to two years, besides the existing maximum fine of $50,000.

Repeat offenders could be jailed up to five years, and fined up to $100,000.

The maximum fine and jail term for flying a drone over a protected area will also be raised, from $20,000 to $50,000 and from 12 months to two years respectively for first offenders.

Repeat offenders previously faced the same penalty as first offenders, but could now be fined up to $100,000 and jailed up to five years.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said the tightened regulations will help create greater accountability and traceability among users of unmanned aircraft.

Noting that the current penalty for most offences involving drones is a fine of up to $20,000, Dr Lam said: "This has obviously not served as a deterrent."

"We need to make sure that we have higher penalties for repeat offenders who fail to learn from their mistakes."

Drone users will have a three-month grace period from Jan 2 to register their devices. They can purchase registration labels online or over the counter at designated post offices, before completing the registration online.

The mandatory registration and stiffer penalties come in the wake of two illegal drone incursions that disrupted operations at Changi Airport in June, resulting in 55 flight delays and eight diversions.

Responding to Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan, who asked if the culprits have been identified, Dr Lam said investigations are still ongoing and that he had no further developments to report at this point.

He added that there have been no illegal drone incursions at Changi Airport since the two June incidents.

Mr Tan also urged the Government to educate the public, as well as tourists and foreigners, on the new regulations.

"Changing the law per se, and charging the odd person and hoping to make an example, may not be sufficient to ensure that all users know the law," he said.

Responding, Dr Lam said CAAS will continue to engage the public and interest groups, and pointed to a range of existing outreach efforts by CAAS to raise awareness.

The amended Bill will also include revised regulations aimed at protecting flight recorder information in a wider variety of circumstances. The Bill currently addresses only the protection of such information in the case of accidents or incident investigation.

Flight recorders contain critical information such as the pressure, altitude and airspeed of an aircraft during flight, as well as conversations between pilots.