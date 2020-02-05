Parliament Briefs: $35.5 million spent on Bicentennial exhibition

$35.5 million spent on Bicentennial exhibition

The Bicentennial Experience at Fort Canning cost about $35.5 million, said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee.

The exhibition's original 31/2-month run cost $23 million, and the three-month extension to cater to public demand, another $11 million.

Just under $1.5 million was for conferences and books that explored Singapore's longer history, said Mr Lee, who co-chaired the Singapore Bicentennial Ministerial Steering Committee.

The exhibition attracted more than 760,000 visitors.

In his reply to Nominated MP Walter Theseira yesterday, Mr Lee said there was positive feedback from those who attended the various Bicentennial events.

More than 250 events were held last year, and total visitorship exceeded nine million, with many attending more than one event, he said.

More using Medisave to pay for flu jabs

The number of adults who used Medisave to pay for their flu vaccinations increased from 39,000 in 2017 to 74,000 in 2018, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Amrin Amin.

In the same period, the number of adults who used Medisave to pay for their pneumococcal vaccinations went up from 9,000 to 12,000.

Mr Amrin said the take-up rate for flu vaccinations in Singaporeans aged 65 and above was about 24 per cent. In comparison, in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, the take-up rate for flu jabs in people aged 65 and above is about 70 per cent.

Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera had asked about adult vaccination take-up rates since the National Adult Immunisation Schedule was launched in 2017.

1,400 citizens declared bankrupt annually

Around 1,400 Singaporeans were declared bankrupt annually between 2010 and 2018, said Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong yesterday.

In that same period, Singaporeans took an average of 9.7 years to exit bankruptcy, he said in response to a parliamentary question from Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC).

House passes new law on mediation

Companies can now enforce or invoke their mediated settlement agreements in the courts here, under a new law passed yesterday.

The Singapore Convention on Mediation Bill implements Singapore's obligations under a United Nations treaty on mediation which Singapore is a signatory to.

The UN treaty, which is also known as the Singapore Convention on Mediation, seeks to promote the use of mediation in resolving commercial disputes that cross borders.