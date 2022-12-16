Parkour, recycled drumming, therapeutic coffee: Youth projects add Christmas sparkle to Somerset

The Somerset stretch on Orchard Road is abuzz with even more festive fun, thanks to Somerfest 2022.

The youth-led event, which runs from Nov 25 to Dec 18, features over 100 retail pop-ups, curated stage sets and studio zones across *Scape, Somerset Youth Park and Somerset Skate Park.

These are courtesy of Realise Your Somerset Projects (RYSP) powered by the National Youth Council (NYC). Initiatives on creative arts, urban sports, mental well-being and sustainability are given awards ranging from $3,000 to $50,000.

Somerfest 2022 is a teaser to next year’s line-up of youth-centric activities, which will jumpstart Singapore’s plans to transform the precinct into a platform for youth to explore creative ideas alongside peers and corporate partners.

“The Somerset Belt is a space for youths to call their own, where they are free to explore and create new possibilities,” says Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Alvin Tan.

“I look forward to the creative and innovative activities through RYSP at the inaugural Somerfest,” adds Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Trade and Industry. “In the year ahead, MCCY and NYC are committed to partner and empower our youths through more opportunities provided at the Somerset Belt.”

Meet some of the people and ideas behind Somerfest 2022.

Build mental resilience in a fun way

When Mr Koh Chen Pin was 14, he was fascinated by the sport of parkour after watching the 2001 French film Yamakasi.

It featured the sport’s pioneers using physical agility to chart an efficient path through a city, while traversing obstacles such as walls and railings.