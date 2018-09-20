PARK(ing) Day: Green light for fun at some carparks

Some carparks will take on different roles on Saturday, in the sixth edition of PARK(ing) Day here, organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

A total of 109 carpark spaces in places such as Bugis and Kampong Glam will be turned into creative public spaces from 1pm to 7pm.

Called "parks", these spaces will feature public activities such as creating bouquets and building a mini city with egg cartons as well as an alternative form of table tennis.

The "parks" will be organised by members of the public as well as students from 14 schools, with this year's edition featuring the largest participation from schools to date.

Temasek Polytechnic students, for instance, will be organising a game of table tennis where players assemble their own bats, and depending on the parts used, will play with a different physical limitation, in a "park" named Empathy And Inclusivity.

Singapore University of Technology and Design students have created Park-Park which spans 20 carpark spaces. It is a demonstration of how urban infrastructure can support and activate events in public spaces, URA said yesterday.

Among the "parks" created by members of the public are LePark Corner in Tan Quee Lan Street, where open-microphone music sessions will be held, and Balloons of Happyness in Arab Street, where visitors can stamp on foot pumps to inflate colourful balloons.

PARK(ing) Day is supported by URA's Our Favourite Place programme, which encourages community-initiated projects to transform public spaces into active community spaces.