Parking certificate requirement for trailers suspended for 2 years, starting Feb 6: LTA

SINGAPORE – The requirement for trailers to have a Vehicle Parking Certificate (VPC) will be suspended for a trial period of two years, from Feb 6, 2026 , to Feb 5, 2028, with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) reviewing the scheme across all heavy vehicle categories.

The trial was initiated in consultation with the Singapore Transport Association, in response to feedback from heavy vehicle and trailer owners, said LTA in a statement on Feb 5.

Currently, the VPC scheme requires heavy vehicle and trailer owners to secure a designated parking lot for their vehicles between 12am and 6am to prevent indiscriminate overnight parking. Such vehicle owners must have a valid certificate before they can register their vehicles, renew road tax or transfer vehicle ownership.

During the trial period, this requirement will not apply to trailers, including container trailers, low loaders and flat-bed trailers, but heavy vehicles must still have valid parking certificates.

LTA said trailers are usually stored in designated industrial facilities, container yards and logistics hubs, and can be vertically parked when unloaded to optimise space usage, which cannot be done with other heavy vehicles .

Under the trial, operators of heavy vehicle parks may apply to LTA to convert unoccupied trailer lots to licensed heavy vehicle lots, the authority said.

“Trailer owners and drivers remain responsible for parking their trailers properly with the exemption from VPC requirement,” LTA said.

Heavy vehicles and trailers are not allowed to park in housing estates or on public roads not designated for parking.

“LTA and the relevant authorities will continue to take enforcement action against indiscriminate parking on public roads,” LTA added.

Trailer owners who have paid for season parking at licensed heavy vehicle parks can continue to park there and there will be no refunds for the $6 VPC fee paid for trailers before Feb 6.