Parents to get 10 weeks of shared leave for babies born on or after April 1

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The 10 weeks of leave will apply to those with Singaporean children born on or after April 1.

SINGAPORE – Parents-to-be can soon look forward to spending more time with their babies born on or after April 1, with an increase in shared parental leave.

Under the shared parental leave scheme, eligible working parents can receive 10 weeks of shared leave on top of their current leave entitlement, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on March 26.

The move was unveiled at the 2024 National Day Rally and marks an increase from the six weeks of shared leave introduced when the scheme started in 2025.

The 10 weeks of leave will apply to those with Singaporean children born on or after April 1.

Together with the government-paid paternity and maternity leave schemes, eligible parents can receive up to 30 weeks of government-paid parental leave in the child’s first year.

The shared paid leave will automatically be equally distributed between both parents, MSF added.

The ministry said the shared parental leave must be taken within 12 months of the child’s birth, a nd after parents have fully utilised their government-paid maternity or paternity leave.

“Parents may mutually agree to adjust the allocation based on their caregiving needs. They should inform their employers early to facilitate planning and work arrangements,” added the ministry.

If parents are unable to mutually agree on their leave plans, they may take their shared parental leave in a continuous block within the first 26 weeks of the child’s birth , after providing a minimum notice of four weeks, MSF said.

Parents can refer to this guide for more information, while employers can visit this link.